Economy
Food subsidy bill for FY24 to overshoot Budget estimates, breach ₹2 trillion
SummaryThe food department requires additional funds of nearly ₹5,600 crore for its flagship food welfare programme that it recently extended by another five years, ahead of the general election
NEW DELHI : The Union government’s food subsidy bill for fiscal year 2023-24 is likely to overshoot the budgeted estimate of ₹1.97 trillion, prompting the food department to seek additional funds primarily to support its flagship programme.
