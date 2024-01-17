Food subsidy bill for FY24 to overshoot Budget estimates, breach 2 trillion

NEW DELHI : The Union government’s food subsidy bill for fiscal year 2023-24 is likely to overshoot the budgeted estimate of ₹1.97 trillion, prompting the food department to seek additional funds primarily to support its flagship programme.

Revised allocation for the ongoing fiscal year is expected to go up by 3% to ₹2.02 trillion, a top official of the department of food and public distribution told Mint.

The department requires additional funds of nearly ₹5,600 crore for decentralised procurement of foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, and sugar subsidy for families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana programme, this official said, declining to be identified.

India’s food subsidy bill is likely to go up next year as well, as the Union government recently extended the PMGKAY scheme, its flagship food welfare programme, for another five years ahead of this year’s general election.

This will require more procurement and storage capacity and a higher state-set minimum or guaranteed price for wheat and rice.

Containing spending on food subsidy is crucial for managing India’s fiscal deficit, which the government is targeting at 5.9% of gross domestic product this financial year, with plans to lower it by at least 50 basis points in fiscal year 2024-25.

“In view of a hike in (minimum support price) of crops and other incremental expenses, including the extension to the free food scheme, the food subsidy bill is bound to increase," the official mentioned above said.

“Though the (budgeted estimate) is ₹1.97 trillion for food subsidy in FY24, we require a slightly higher budget. We have given a proposal for additional allocation, and ₹2.02 trillion may be allocated for food subsidy alone in the ongoing financial year."

A fund for assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains is also expected to be revised to a little over ₹8,500 crore from the budgeted estimate of ₹7,400 crore, the official informed.

About ₹23 crore is also likely to be allocated for the Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART-PDS), which had not received any allocation in the Budget for 2023-24, the official said.

The expenditure and the food and public distribution departments did not immediately reply to queries on the request for additional funds.

India runs its multi-billion-dollar food welfare programme, the world's biggest such initiative, by buying rice and wheat from millions of domestic farmers at guaranteed prices and then supplying the staples at subsidised rates or for free to 800 million Indians.

The government spends some part of the food subsidy also on maintenance and other administrative costs.

“Food subsidy depends on the quantum of offtake from the central pool. As there is no additional allocation, food subsidy will not rise much," said Siraj Hussain, former Union agriculture secretary. “Additionally, there is an element of buffer subsidy on the stocks, which is also likely to be lower because food grain stocks are at a low level."

Mint on 9 January reported that the Union government may allocate ₹2.2 trillion towards food subsidy in the upcoming Budget to pay for higher farm support prices and an extended food welfare scheme. The allocation could be 10% higher than last year’s.

The Union government provides subsidised food grains to states under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, including PMGKAY. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is reimbursed by the Centre for the gap between the cost and the subsidised price of food grains supplied to states.

States participating in decentralised procurement of foodgrains receive direct subsidies from the Centre based on the quantity they procure and distribute. Over the previous 9 years, the government has released food subsidy amounting to ₹4.04 trillion to such states, and ₹14.48 trillion to FCI.