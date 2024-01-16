For 250 million poor in India, living standards get better

Close to 250 million Indians escaped multidimensional poverty in the nine years ending 2022-23, federal policy think tank Niti Aayog said on Monday, referring to an index it uses to track the various ways that economic poverty affects life. Multidimensional poverty uses measures of health, education and standard of living, and the development could help reduce the share of Indians deprived on this metric to single digits in 2024, the think tank said.

More than half of India’s population was multidimensionally poor in 2005-06, going by National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data for that period. This fell to about a quarter of the population by 2015-16, and to 14.96% by 2019-21, Niti Aayog said, quoting a discussion paper written by member Ramesh Chand with inputs from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Reacting to the data, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “Very encouraging, reflecting our commitment towards furthering inclusive growth and focussing on transformative changes to our economy. We will continue to work towards all-round development and to ensure a prosperous future for every Indian."

The think tank has projected an 11.28% figure for multidimensionally poor in 2022-23 based on past trends, and expects that to fall below 10% in 2023-24.

The intensity of poverty, which measures the extent of deprivation suffered by the poor, declined from about 55% in 2005-06 to 47.14% in 2015-16, and then to 44.39% in 2019-21.

The multidimensional poverty index is computed by considering both the headcount of poor persons and the intensity of poverty. This index has declined from 0.304 to 0.117 in about 10 years after 2005-06 and then to 0.066 in the next 4.5 years to 2019-21, the paper said.

The paper also showed that the pace of decline in poor persons as a share of population was faster between the NFHS periods of 2015-16 and 2019-21 than between 2005-06 and 2015-16.

The fastest reduction in the proportion of poor was seen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, the paper said.

The intensity of poverty declined at a slightly lower rate between the family health survey periods 2015-16 and 2019-21 compared to the previous decade, but the multidimensional poverty index showed a higher reduction after 2015-16 than before.

Niti Aayog chief executive B.V.R. Subrahmanyam attributed the faster pace of poverty reduction to economic growth and the government’s targeted welfare schemes. He added that the report was about the decline in multidimensional poverty, which was a matter of pride.

In response to a question on rural consumption remaining less impressive than urban consumption, Chand explained that consumption of services such as air travel, etc., are not limited to urban consumers as these are driven by the need for faster mobility and better affordability in both rural and urban areas.

“The biggest segment of rural economy is agriculture. Growth in agriculture during the last nine years has accelerated compared to (the pace in) any other previous decades. I do not think that rural areas did not benefit as much as urban areas," said Chand, adding that industrialization is now happening in rural areas due to scarcity of land in urban centres.

The report’s findings are likely to be debated among experts as poverty reduction is a function of the management of the economy as well as social transfers.

To be sure, the multidimensional poverty index is based on indicators in the areas of health, education and living standard covering nutrition, schooling, access to drinking water, electricity, etc., unlike the household consumption survey, which indicates patterns of income and spending.

As such, the multi-dimensional poverty should not be seen as a measure of poverty, which is traditionally measured in economic terms.

“The multidimensional poverty index is constructed in such a way that it is biased in one direction—towards (recording) improvement, unless there is a big calamity," said Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India.

Sen said that the Niti Aayog paper’s observation about the faster rate of poverty headcount reduction and slower rate of decline in the severity of deprivation in the family health survey period between 2015-16 and 2019-21 compared to the preceding decade was an interesting one.

He explained that it takes a lot of effort to bring those far away from the poverty cutoff line closer to it, though it may not lead to an improvement in the poverty headcount ratio; getting a person closer to the poverty threshold to cross over takes less effort but adds to the headcount ratio reduction.