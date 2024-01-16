For 250 million poor in India, living standards get better

Close to 250 million Indians escaped multidimensional poverty in the nine years ending 2022-23, federal policy think tank Niti Aayog said on Monday, referring to an index it uses to track the various ways that economic poverty affects life. Multidimensional poverty uses measures of health, education and standard of living, and the development could help reduce the share of Indians deprived on this metric to single digits in 2024, the think tank said.