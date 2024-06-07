For a glimpse at Japan’s future, look at its convenience stores
Summary
- The country’s 7-Eleven shops show the importance of immigration
To understand how Japan is changing, consider the 7-Eleven convenience store in Minami-Azabu 1-chome, in central Tokyo. At first glance, it appears to be like any other konbini, as such shops are known locally—a paragon of impeccable Japanese service culture. Clerks shout “Irasshaimase", a greeting to customers, each time the doors open. Rows of neatly arranged seasonal snacks fill the shelves and the scent of freshly fried chicken wafts through the air. Yet all the staff are Burmese, including the owner, May Zin Chit, the first person from Myanmar to own a Japanese 7-Eleven franchise.