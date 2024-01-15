Economy
For creditors moving bankruptcy courts, 2023 was a great year
Summary
- Creditors invoking IBC have realized about ₹67,000 crore in calendar year 2023, a 221% jump from the year before
For businesses and lenders resorting to bankruptcy action in the face of payment defaults by their clients, 2023 has turned out to be a great year, going by the outcome of debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
