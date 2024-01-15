For creditors moving bankruptcy courts, 2023 was a great year

The figures point to improving effectiveness in dealing with industrial sickness, even as policymakers expect the improved balance sheets of both lenders and corporations to trigger a fresh investment cycle. IBC has been a key reform rolled out by the Narendra Modi administration, replacing the earlier Sick Industrial Companies Act, under which resolution used to take years. IBC has also led to a major improvement in credit culture, leading to behavioural change of borrowers, the official said. The share of large borrowers—those with more than ₹5 crore in borrowings—in gross NPAs in the banking sector has declined from 72.8% in March 2015 to 51.8% in September 2023, the official said.