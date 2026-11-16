For India to be Viksit Bharat in 2047, private sector has to be ambitious, says former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that the private sector in India is not ambitious beyond its domestic markets. According to Rajan, for Viksit Bharat 2047 to become a reality, the private sector must step up.

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"I would say it is time for the private sector to ramp up, and the real question is - why is our private sector not more ambitious? Why are they not trying to conquer the world? Why is it that they're satisfied with dominating the Indian market and making profits here?" Rajan told DeKoder in a recent interview.

'Private sector gone back to pre-liberalisation mentality' Rajan, who served as the 23rd Governor of the RBI from 2013 to 2016, said that the private sector in India has gone back to the pre-liberalisation outlook.

"We seem to have gone back to a private sector mentality which used to exist before we opened up," he said.

Also Read | Raghuram Rajan warns India against defending rupee at any cost: Why he says so

According to Rajan, except for some software companies and two-wheeler manufacturers who have expanded their business outside, the private sector is contained by the domestic market.

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“In general, we're willing to follow other companies across the world doing what they do, but the innovative large Indian companies selling to the world- where is that? We are one sixth of humanity," he said.

Indian tech companies missed role in AI He also argued that some of India’s top tech companies missed out on AI development.

“You have to ask why TCS and Infosys missed the AI revolution, so to speak. They're catching up, of course. They are using AI, but they're using OpenAI and Anthropic's tools at this point. Why weren't they part of the initial sort of ramp-up?" he said.

Also Read | India joins US-led pact to safeguard AI supply chains from China

“And you can't say it's just the cost because the Chinese have created AI models at much lower cost by distilling US models," he added.

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Lack of research hurting India Citing the example of the pharma industry, Rajan pointed out that while those in China have evolved into developing new formulations, Indian firms are still focused on generic medicines.

"What the Chinese have done, for example, in pharmaceuticals deserves a close study by India because they were also doing generics at the beginning of this century. But now they are producing new formulations which the West is trying to get at," Rajan said. "And why is it that our pharmaceutical firms still are focused on generics with a few exceptions?"

He blamed the lack of evolution on how litte attention is given by companies and universites on research.

"We're not doing much research in our companies and we're not doing much research in our companies because our universities are not doing much research in feeding the companies," he said.

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