For Indian defence firms, a special US deal is on the way
Shouvik Das 4 min read 05 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
For long, Indian defence companies had to navigate a tough procurement market in the US, involving multiple approvals and setting up American entities. That may be about to change, with the two countries negotiating a Reciprocal Defence Procurement Agreement (RDPA).
India and the US are working on a landmark deal that would open up each country's defence purchase market to the other, marking a significant step forward in their strategic relationship, two people aware of the development said.
