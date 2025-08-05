For Indian defence firms, a special US deal is on the way

“In light of the current geopolitical environment, especially after Operation Sindoor, India sped up talks with the US for a full-fledged RDPA. The rationale has been that while there have been many interim agreements opening up the two markets for strategic technologies, most of them still require approvals from the US Department of Defence, as well as other paperwork under foreign affairs, export and import controls, and so on. Both nations recognize the need for an RDPA, and talks are now closing in at the final stage," one of the two people said.