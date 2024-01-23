For property investors, the price of homes is still not right

Investor purchases of single-family homes tumbled 29% last year, as higher interest rates and record home prices compelled even deep-pocketed investment firms to pull back.

Businesses large and small acquired some 570,000 homes in 2023, down from 802,000 in 2022, according to national research from Parcl Labs, a real-estate data and analytics firm. Fourth-quarter investor purchases of 123,000 represented the lowest quarterly total in the eight quarters tracked by Parcl.

In a separate analysis of sales for the first nine months of last year, Realtor.com said 2023 was on track for the largest annual drop in investor buying activity in at least 20 years.

The decline in business purchases mirrored falling sales activity in the overall housing market. Existing-home sales of any kind were down 19% last year, hitting the lowest levels seen since 1995, the National Association of Realtors said last week.

That slump might represent a bottom for sales. Rates on a 30-year mortgage have fallen by more than a percentage point since peaking in the fall, and home-shopping activity has already started to edge higher.

Yet many analysts expect institutional investor purchases to remain muted in 2024, resembling the levels of last year. Expectations are similar among smaller businesses: 82% of small investors say they plan to buy the same number of rental properties as they did in 2023, or fewer, according to the results of a recent survey by lending company RCN Capital and real-estate analytics firm CJ Patrick Co.

Institutions have signaled that, for now, they see few opportunities to buy large numbers of homes in a market defined by tight inventory, high prices and slowing rent growth.

That could change if interest rates keep falling and more owners who want to move but have feared paying a significantly higher mortgage rate on their next home feel more comfortable listing their houses.

Some big investors are already looking to make deeper commitments to rentals. Blackstone, the private-equity giant that helped pioneer the single-family rental industry more than a decade ago, said last week it would take publicly traded Tricon Residential private, buying its shares outstanding for about $3.5 billion, or 30% more than the value of those shares at the time of the announcement.

Tricon owns more than 35,000 homes, mostly in the Sunbelt, and owns and develops multifamily buildings in Canada.

With so many existing neighborhoods lacking inventory for sale, many large landlords, including Tricon, have in recent years moved toward building new homes or acquiring newly built homes. That is a trend most analysts expect will persist.

The investor backslide last year follows a heated period during the early pandemic years, when companies bought a greater share of homes than they had since the 2008-09 financial crisis. By the first quarter of 2022, investors—including house flippers and iBuyers—accounted for one in every five home purchases nationally, according to one measure by the real-estate brokerage Redfin.

Families and other typical home buyers frequently complained of being outbid by corporations, which nimbly snapped up homes—sometimes whole subdivisions—often in all-cash deals.

Since then, higher home prices and elevated interest rates have made buying up homes for rent unattractive to many of those same investors. Rent growth, which reached double-digits in 2022, is now falling, curtailing investor appetite even more. In some cases, returns on new rental-home purchases can add up to less than the yield on traditional investments like Treasury bonds.

“By almost any standard you would have, houses look incredibly expensive today," said Christopher Mayer, a real-estate professor at Columbia Business School and former partner at a real-estate-focused hedge fund.

Hot Sunbelt markets have been especially popular with investors. As recently as the spring of 2022, one in every four homes sold in Atlanta, Phoenix and Charlotte, N.C., went to an investor.

Those same cities have since experienced steep declines in investor buying activity. Rental landlords with portfolios of 1,000 units or more bought 2,400 homes in the Atlanta metro last year, down from 10,800 homes in 2022, according to Parcl research.

“The Sunbelt is a crowded market," said Jason Lewris, co-founder of Parcl. Lewris said institutional investor activity has declined less in places like Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, where there may be opportunities for larger returns.

Nationally, investors accounted for 11% of all home purchases in 2023, said Parcl, whose analysis doesn’t include co-ops and condominiums. That share has come down only slightly over the past two years, as both corporate and family home buyers have cut back on buying at similar rates.

Small investors that own fewer than 10 homes account for the majority of homes bought by companies, while institutional landlords have pulled back the most, buying 69% fewer homes in 2023 than they did the year prior, according to Parcl’s data.

Some single-family-home landlords that took on floating-rate debt have struggled under the weight of higher interest rates recently, despite historically high rent growth.

VineBrook Homes, a real-estate investment trust with large holdings in the Midwest, reported a net loss of $214 million in the first nine months of last year. The company said in November it planned to sell as many as 2,100 homes, to help pay down more of its debt load.

“We expect portfolio sales will return to a more normal course of business in 2024," a VineBrook spokeswoman said in a statement. News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, operates Realtor.com under license from NAR.

