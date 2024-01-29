For Retailers, Business Is Back and Landlords Say No More Rent Discounts
Kate King , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jan 2024, 08:48 PM IST
SummaryLandlords are having a much easier time filling prime retail space and are far less likely to agree to concessions.
Retail property owners are shedding the discounts and other concessions they offered struggling tenants during the depths of the pandemic, the latest sign that competition for retail real estate is intensifying.
