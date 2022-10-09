For the economy, those sick days are still adding up

Newly released figures from the Census Bureau, based on surveys conducted over a 13-day span in the middle of last month, show that an estimated two million people were out of work because they were either sick with Covid or caring for someone who was, which compares with 2.5 million in a survey conducted in late July and early August, but is still a lot of people. Care should be taken when it comes to these figures, too, but it is probably safe to say that Covid is still playing havoc with the workforce. That probably matches with the experience of most people working at a business of any size: It seems like there is always somebody out with Covid.

