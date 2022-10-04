Foreign investors’ holdings of bearish bets on indices spike2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 12:32 AM IST
FIIs have turned cautious, net selling not only in the cash market but also shorting index futures to hedge their cash portfolios
MUMBAI : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) currently hold the third-highest cumulative quantity of bearish futures contracts on the Nifty and the Bank Nifty since the pandemic began in March 2020. Analysts said that the positions are primarily hedges against a steep fall in local stocks.