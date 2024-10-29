Foreign markets fear possible reverberations of a Trump election win
Matt Grossman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
SummaryForeign officials and economists worry that a Donald Trump victory could usher in a worldwide cascade of new trade barriers and an extended stretch of higher interest rates—a potentially punishing cocktail for weaker economies abroad.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anxiety about the economic impact of a second Trump administration is reaching a fever pitch overseas a week before Election Day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less