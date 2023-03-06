Foreign officials worry polls, summit may delay FTA talks

Foreign officials worry polls, summit may delay FTA talks1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:48 PM IST
An Australian spokesman added, “Australia and India are committed to progressing a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to build on our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Ministers Farrell and Goyal have indicated their interest in pursuing this quickly. Australia’s trade negotiators visited India last month to progress CECA negotiations.”
New Delhi: Envoys from countries that are negotiating free trade deals with India have expressed concern over a likely delay in concluding the talks, citing New Delhi’s packed calendar as it prepares to host the big-ticket G20 summit in September followed by general elections in 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×