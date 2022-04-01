The union government has extended the validity of the foreign trade policy (FTP) 2015-20 by another six months till 30 September 2022.

"The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid upto 31 March 2022 is extended up to 30th September 2022," according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Mint reported earlier that there were plans of wider industry-government consultations for the new foreign trade policy amid new geopolitical developments.

The FTP 2015-2020, which came into force on 1 April 2015, was originally meant for 5 years.

The policy will aim to complement the ongoing revamp of the special economic zones (SEZ) policy to make it compliant with World Trade Organization rules. It will cover ease of doing business, a ‘districts as exports hub’ scheme, promote geographical indication (GI) products and e-commerce. However, direct export sops are unlikely.

The district hub scheme, likely to be part of the new FTP, will aim to help local producers in 700 districts to scale up manufacturing and find potential buyers outside India.

While the government will not introduce schemes and sops that are not WTO-compliant, existing ones like the export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme -- which allows duty-free imports of some capital goods used in manufacturing subject to specific export obligations -- may continue.

The FTP may also facilitate centralization and digitization of trade facilitation processes to drive ease of compliance and scheme administration.

