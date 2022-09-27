Foreign Trade Policy extended for six months2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:29 AM IST
- The extension of the current foreign trade policy came as a surprise as the new policy was expected to be released by the end of the month
NEW DELHI : The government decided to extend the existing five-year foreign trade policy 2015-20 by another six months because of global economic uncertainty and currency volatility, additional secretary in the department of commerce, Amit Yadav, said on Monday.