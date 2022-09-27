Foreign Trade Policy extended for six months

The commerce and industry ministry said in a statement that it received requests from Export Promotion Councils and leading exporters that it should continue with the current FTP (2015-20), which had been extended from time to time. “In recent days, exporters and industry bodies have strongly urged the government that in view of the prevailing, volatile global economic and geopolitical situation, it would be advisable to extend the current policy for some time and undertake more consultations before coming out with the new policy," the ministry added.