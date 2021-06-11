The reserves surged to a record $605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the RBI
The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday.
The reserves surged to a record USD 605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).