Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Forex reserves cross $600 bn mark first time ever

Forex reserves cross $600 bn mark first time ever

Premium
India's forex reserves reach new high.
1 min read . 07:25 PM IST PTI

The reserves surged to a record $605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the RBI

The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday.

The reserves surged to a record USD 605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

TRENDING STORIES See All

The reserves surged to a record USD 605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In the previous week ended May 28, 2021, the reserves had swelled by USD 5.271 billion to USD 598.165 billion.

In the reporting week, FCA jumped by USD 7.362 billion to USD 560.890 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by USD 502 million to USD 37.604 billion. 

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped USD 1 million to USD 1.513 billion. 

The country's reserve position with the IMF also dropped by USD 16 million to USD 5 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. PTI HV ABM ABM

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!