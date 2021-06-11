This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Forex reserves cross $600 bn mark first time ever
1 min read.07:25 PM ISTPTI
The reserves surged to a record $605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the RBI
The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday.
The reserves surged to a record USD 605.008 billion in the reporting week, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
