Forex reserves decline by $587 million to $635.08 billion

Gold reserves rose by USD 207 million to USD 39.39 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 24 million to USD 19.114 billion in the reporting week, the RBI said. The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 28 million to USD 5.207 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.