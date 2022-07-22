Forex reserves decline to 20-month low to $572.7 bn

On Friday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has zero tolerance for bumpy movements in the rupee and assured that India’s forex reserves are adequate. “In recognition of the fact that there is a genuine shortfall of supply of forex in the market relative to demand because of import and debt servicing requirements and portfolio outflows, the RBI has been supplying dollars to the market to ensure that there is adequate forex liquidity," said Das. The governor’s remarks came at a time the rupee has been touching new record lows against the dollar in the last few sessions. The value of the rupee has depreciated by around 7% since January.