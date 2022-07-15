Forex reserves fall by $8.062 billion to 15-month low2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:39 PM IST
The reserve had dropped by $5.008 billion to $588.314 billion in the previous week ended 1 July
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped by $8.062 billion to their lowest in 15 months at $580.252 billion in the week ended 8 July, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).