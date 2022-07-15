India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped by $8.062 billion to their lowest in 15 months at $580.252 billion in the week ended 8 July, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The weekly statistical data shows that the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and in the gold reserves.

FCA was down by $6.656 billion to $518.089 billion in the reporting week. Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $1.236 billion to $39.186 billion.

In the reporting week, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $122 million to $18.012 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF decreased by $49 million to $4.966 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

In the previous week ended 1 July, the reserves had dropped by $5.008 billion to $588.314 billion.

The latest decline comes as the rupee nears the psychologically-important level of 80 per dollar.

The rupee recovered 8 paise to settle at 79.91 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas.

Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the local unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.95 and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.82 and a low of 79.96 against the US dollar in the day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 79.91 a dollar, up 8 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at a record low of 79.99 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 108.43.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they bought shares worth ₹309 crore, as per exchange data.

With inputs from agencies.