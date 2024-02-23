 Forex reserves hit 2-month low, decline $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion: RBI Data | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Economy / Forex reserves hit 2-month low, decline $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion: RBI Data
BackBack

Forex reserves hit 2-month low, decline $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion: RBI Data

 PTI

Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped USD 4.07 billion to USD 546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data.

A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEEPremium
A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's forex reserves declined USD 5.24 billion to USD 617.23 billion for the week ending February 9, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The forex kitty stood at USD 622.5 billion for the week ended February 2. However, in the current fiscal, the forex reserves have increased USD 50.28 billion, the RBI data showed.

Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped USD 4.07 billion to USD 546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data.

The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank sold dollars to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

As a result, the rupee has been the best Asian currency so far this fiscal. The sharp fall in the overall reserves was due to a sharp decline in foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined USD 28 million to USD 48.32 billion in the reporting week.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App