India's forex reserves increase $591 million to $616.7 billion: RBI Data
For the week ended January 26, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $289 million to $546.144 billion, the data said.
India's forex reserves increased $591 million to $616.733 billion for the week ended January 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $2.795 billion to $616.143 billion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message