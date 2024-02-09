 Forex reserves jump to $622.469 billion | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Economy / Forex reserves jump to $622.469 billion
Back Back

Forex reserves jump to $622.469 billion

 PTI

For the week ended February 2, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.186 billion to USD 55.331 billion, as per the data of RBI

US DollarsPremium
US Dollars

MUMBAI :  India's forex reserves jumped by $5.736 billion to $ 622.469 billion for the week ended February 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 591 million to USD 616.733 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed them to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended February 2, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.186 billion to USD 55.331 billion, as per the data of RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 608 million to USD 48.088 billion during the week, RBI said.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 58 million to USD 18.19 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at USD 4.86 billion in the week.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App