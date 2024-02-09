Forex reserves jump to $622.469 billion
For the week ended February 2, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.186 billion to USD 55.331 billion, as per the data of RBI
MUMBAI : India's forex reserves jumped by $5.736 billion to $ 622.469 billion for the week ended February 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 591 million to USD 616.733 billion.
