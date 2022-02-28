The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven crude oil close to $100 a barrel, stoking inflation in India and across the world. The duration of high crude oil prices and the peak price level will define India’s inflation trajectory and economic growth, chief economic adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran said in an email interview. While the global crisis will have an impact on India’s current account balance, the rupee will be mostly range-bound since our ample foreign exchange reserves (currently at $633 billion) provide a good cushion, Nageswaran said in his first interview to a newspaper after being appointed CEA last month. He further said the cure for high oil price would be high oil price, as it would compress demand and draw more supply into the market as producers raise production. Edited excerpts:

Inflation appears to be the biggest concern at the moment amid rising crude oil and commodity prices. What inflation trajectory do you see in the near term? Do you expect Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation to remain over 6% for some time?

It is too early to say if inflation would remain over 6%. In fact, the sequential momentum in prices in the last several months has been decelerating. In the absence of clarity on the length or duration of the current oil price spike and the level of the peak oil price, the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation forecasts for 2022-23 serve as a good basis. Whether the price of crude oil persists at high levels will be the key to the actual inflation and growth outcomes in 2022-23.

How insulated is India from the global shock caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict? With the expected flight of capital, do you expect downward pressure on the rupee and widening of the current account deficit?

There will be an impact, no doubt, on the current account balance. But as I said, the duration of the elevated price level and the level of elevation both matter. The capital outflow of the portfolio variety has been happening in any case for most of 2021-22. Equity market net outflows have been around or under $9 billion so far. India’s ample forex reserves provide a good cushion and, hence, the rupee will be mostly range-bound.

Do you see borrowing costs for the government rising? And what will be the implications on the government debt.

There are multiple forces acting on the bond yield. The net impact of them is hard to determine now. Some of them could be positive such as the fresh uncertainties on Fed tightening in the wake of the situation and the drop in US bond yield. Further, India’s relative macroeconomic stability compared to other big emerging market countries is another plus point. Set against these is global risk aversion. Hence, the net impact is hard to determine.

The Economic Survey estimated oil prices between $70 and $75 per barrel for FY23. Will the geopolitical shock impact growth and inflation projections made in the Economic Survey? Or do you expect the FY23 average oil prices around the same range?

The new financial year is yet to begin. As I mentioned in my responses to other questions, it is hard to know right now the duration of elevated oil prices and the peak level. The cure for the high oil price is high oil price because it would crimp demand and draw more supply into the market as producers ramp up production. For 2022-23, the projection made by the survey could yet turn out to be realistic. As of now, it might still be too early to say.

Do you feel there is a need for government intervention to address inflationary pressures? How could they look at it?

I cannot anticipate the government, nor is it correct to speculate in public what the government could do or should do.

