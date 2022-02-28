FX reserves offer good cushion: Anantha Nageswaran

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven crude oil close to $100 a barrel, stoking inflation in India and across the world. The duration of high crude oil prices and the peak price level will define India’s inflation trajectory and economic growth, chief economic adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran said in an email interview. While the global crisis will have an impact on India’s current account balance, the rupee will be mostly range-bound since our ample foreign exchange reserves (currently at $633 billion) provide a good cushion, Nageswaran said in his first interview to a newspaper after being appointed CEA last month. He further said the cure for high oil price would be high oil price, as it would compress demand and draw more supply into the market as producers raise production. Edited excerpts: