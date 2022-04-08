Forex reserves slide to $606.4 bn, steepest fall in a week

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the steepest weekly fall ever, India's forex reserves slid by $11.173 billion to $606.475 billion as the currency came under pressure due to geopolitical developments, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the previous reporting week ended March 25, the overall reserves had slid by $2.03 billion to $617.648 billion.

For the previous reporting week ended March 25, the overall reserves had slid by $2.03 billion to $617.648 billion.

The steep fall in the reserves was because of a decline in the core currency assets, which fell by $10.727 billion to $539.727 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Typically, the RBI intervenes in the market to reduce volatility in the currency market by selling from its reserves kitty. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to troubles in the currency markets.

The previous worst weekly fall was of $9.6 billion for the week ended on March 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the reporting week, the value of gold reserves also decreased by $507 million to $42.734 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $58 million to $18.879 billion, the RBI said. The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $4 million to $5.136 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.