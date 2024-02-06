Forex reserves war-chest: how much is enough?
Summary
- Deciding how much a country must hold in forex reserves to get sufficient hedge against external risks is complicated. But beyond a point, more is certainly not better since holding the dollars has costs.
Raghuram Rajan, former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recently called upon emerging market economies, including India, to build up foreign exchange reserves as protection against the “populist and extreme" policies in advanced countries. As of 26 January, the central bank boasted $616.7 billion in reserves, a figure that has impressively doubled over the last decade, positioning India among the world's top 10 countries in terms of reserve holdings. How much more does it need to accumulate? Is there a level that is enough to insure against external crises?