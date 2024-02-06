Forex reserves war-chest: how much is enough?

Cover all BoP drains

Given the limitations of these thumb rules, the IMF goes one step ahead and adds two more indicators that impact balance of payments (BoP): non-debt external liabilities and broad money. These, too, dictate how much of reserves an economy needs to protect itself: a decline in non-debt liabilities (such as foreign portfolio inflows) calls for more reserves to compensate for low dollar inflows on the capital account; more of broad money needs more reserves to cover the increased risk of outflows of residents’ deposits. Combining the four metrics (the other two being exports and short-term debt), the IMF calculates a threshold ratio. The more the actual reserves exceed that threshold (ideally by 1-1.5 times), the better-insured that economy is. Reserves of most Brics and the once-called “Fragile Five" countries exceed this range. India’s have improved since 2013, but China’s have worsened despite holding over $3 trillion in reserves: the reason is its large domestic deposit base that increases broad money.