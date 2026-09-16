It's a fake! Forged art floods Indian market as masterworks fetch record millions

India’s burgeoning art market has a forgery problem. As prices of works by modern masters soar and a new generation of collectors piles into the market, fakes attributed to MF Husain, FN Souza and SH Raza are increasingly surfacing in the resale trade.
Experts and art dealers are encountering everything from single works to entire bodies of work and even those that have never previously appeared in the market. Experts said provenance and authentication face greater scrutiny just as Indian art is attracting more money and first-time buyers.