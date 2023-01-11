Forget core CPI, market pros are searching for supercore inflation5 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
More investors are paying greater attention to services inflation and labor-market data
Prices of services are rising quickly. Prices of goods are falling. Energy is all over the map. Policy makers and market watchers already strip out volatile components of price indexes to understand “core" inflation. These days, many are on the hunt for an even narrower measure: a supercore.