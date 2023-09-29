Forget the shutdown. America’s real fiscal worry is rising bond yields
Summary
- Watch Wall Street, not Washington
America's Congress is once again locked in a battle that could shut down the government—and once again the fight is a costly addition to the country’s economic problems. If Congress and the Biden administration do not strike a deal to fund the federal government, from October 1st it may need to furlough employees and freeze non-essential payments. House Republicans cannot even agree among themselves about what spending cuts to demand of the Senate and the White House, with hardliners seeking to sabotage a bipartisan deal struck in the summer.