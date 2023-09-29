Forget the shutdown. America’s real fiscal worry is rising bond yields

The rising interest bill is already contributing to a gaping annual hole in the books. Astonishingly, over the past year the free-spending Biden administration has presided over a deficit of more than 7%—a level that is typically associated with war or recession. That binge explains why interest rates are increasingly expected to stay high. Government borrowing stimulates the economy, increasing the risk of inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to set higher rates. A rule of thumb from one literature review suggests that America’s deficit is supporting its interest rates by nearly three percentage points. Whether or not you believe that, the vast deficit helps explain both why America’s economy has proved surprisingly resilient to tighter monetary policy, and why its bond yields have risen more than those of the euro zone, where deficits are lower; Germany’s ten-year bond yield is only 2.9%.