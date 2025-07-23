Formal jobs, self-employment rising: statistics ministry

New Delhi: Formal jobs and self-employment are on the rise in India while the youth unemployment is below the global average, the statistics ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry stated that formal employment is rising steadily, with nearly 13 million net subscribers for provident fund getting added in FY25 under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), more than double the number in FY19.

Since September 2017, more than 77.3 million net subscribers have joined, including nearly 2 million in April 2025 alone —indicating a strengthened formal workforce and greater social protection coverage, the ministry stated.

A structural shift is also underway: Periodic Labour Force Survey data indicates that self-employment increased from 52.2% to 58.4%, while casual labour declined from 24.9% to 19.8%, the ministry said, adding that this reflects a move toward entrepreneurial, autonomous livelihoods, supported by government initiatives.

The ministry also said Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for individuals aged 15 years and above has increased from 49.8% in 2017–18 to 60.1% in 2023–24.

During the same period, the worker-population ratio (WPR) rose from 46.8% to 58.2%, while the unemployment rate declined sharply from 6% to 3.2%.

“These indicators suggest greater absorption of the workforce into productive employment. Notably, the youth unemployment rate fell from 17.8% to 10.2%, which is lower than the global youth unemployment rate of 13.3% as per International Labour Organisation’s World Employment and Social Outlook 2024,” the ministry stated.

The ministry cited Reserve Bank of India’s database to say total employment in the country increased from 475 million in 2017–18 to 643 million in 2023–24—an addition of 168 million jobs over six years.

The ministry also said, quoting PLFS estimates, that the average daily wage for casual labourers (excluding in public works) increased from ₹294 in July–September 2017 to ₹433 in April–June 2024.

The average monthly earnings of regular salaried employees rose from ₹16,538 to ₹21,103 during the same period. “These upward trends demonstrate not only increased income levels but also enhanced job stability and quality,” the ministry said.

The recent rise in agricultural employment is linked to strengthened rural activity and policy support, including ₹122.5 crore in funding for agri-startups—driving innovation and sustainability in the sector—it said.

India’s demographic dividend is being actively cultivated through targeted initiatives, which aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, the ministry said. The economy is also witnessing job growth in emerging sectors such as startups, global capability centres (GCCs), digital services and the gig economy, creating new and diverse employment opportunities for the youth, it added.