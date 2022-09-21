Formal sector job generation hits four-month high in July

But others said that the EPFO data indicates the direction of employment generation in a growing economy. “An analysis of the latest EPFO data suggests a significant acceleration in formalization of the job market, driven by both new formal jobs and formalization of existing jobs as well as we can also say that the economic activity has gained pace," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a Delhi-based think-tank.