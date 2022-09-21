Formal sector job generation hits four-month high in July

Demand for workers remained robust in July, with labour ministry data indicating net employment generation in the formal sector touching a four-month high of 1.82 million, a 24.5% increase from the year earlier.
According to provisional payroll data from retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), of the total members added in July, around 1.06 million new members have come under the EPFO social security cover for the first time.
The data of new members joining EPFO has shown a growing trend since April, a labour ministry statement said.
Out of the total new members added, approximately 58% are in the age group of 18-25 years, indicating first-time job seekers are joining the organized workforce in large numbers, and new jobs in the organized sector are mainly going to the youth of the country.
The provident fund data represents people joining formal employment as EPFO subscription is mandatory for organizations with more than 20 employees and employees earning less than ₹15,000 per month.
Though the EPFO data gives an idea of the employment scenario in the formal sector, economists and statisticians said it does not provide a complete picture.
According to former chief statistician of India Pronab Sen, the data only shows growth in the organized sector.
“We already know that the formal sector is growing. The problem is in the informal sector, which is going through massive unemployment," Sen said.
“Organized sector has grown at the expense of unorganized sector and the EPFO is only about employment in the organized sector. The more appropriate way to measure jobs should be from the employer’s side to see whether the new addition of jobs is from existing or newly registered employers," he added.
But others said that the EPFO data indicates the direction of employment generation in a growing economy. “An analysis of the latest EPFO data suggests a significant acceleration in formalization of the job market, driven by both new formal jobs and formalization of existing jobs as well as we can also say that the economic activity has gained pace," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a Delhi-based think-tank.
According to EPFO data, around 407,000 members exited the ambit of PF in July, and 1.17 million members exited and rejoined EPFO.
These members have chosen to retain their membership through the transfer of funds rather than opting for a final settlement. This may be attributed to various e-initiatives taken by EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery.
A gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members was 406,000 in July. A year-on-year comparison of enrolment data shows that new membership of women in the organized workforce has increased by 35% in July from a year earlier.
Among the total new members joining EPFO during the month, enrolment of the female workforce is recorded as 27.5%, the highest in the past 12 months. This indicates that female participation is rising in the organized workforce with respect to new members joining EPFO.
State-wise payroll figures highlight a month-on-month growing trend in net member addition in the states of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi added approximately 1.25 million net members during the month, accounting for 68% of the total net payroll addition across all age groups.