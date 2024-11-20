Former RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan urges action on growing US public debt, warns world ‘more prone to pandemics’

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan warned that high public debt is a vulnerability for the US and other nations, especially in light of potential future pandemics. He urged for debt reduction to prepare for emergencies and facilitate mutual aid among countries.

Bloomberg
Published20 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
File image of Raghuram Rajan, former-RBI chief and professor of finance at the Booth School at the University of Chicago in the US.
File image of Raghuram Rajan, former-RBI chief and professor of finance at the Booth School at the University of Chicago in the US.(Photographer: Samuel Corum / Bloomberg)

High public debt can’t be left to fester in the US and its peers in a world that is prone to more pandemics than before, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, the one-time chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that countries that keep swelling existing mountains of borrowings leave themselves exposed for when the next emergency hits them.

“We had the global financial crisis and the pandemic,” he said on Tuesday. “People say pandemics are going to be more regular over the next century, so we can’t be satisfied with building up debt.”

Also Read | Bitcoin breaches $94,000 for the first time

‘Warning Apt for the US’

Rajan said his warning is apt for the US, whose debt trajectory will keep increasing steadily, according to IMF forecasts released last month. Donald Trump is currently weighing whom to appoint to manage that pile of borrowings for when he takes over the White House next year.

“I don’t think we should be satisfied with this level of debt, it should be a vulnerability,” said Rajan, who is a professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “This certainly is a message for the United States.”

Global public debt is set to reach $100 trillion, or 93% of global gross domestic product, by the end of this year, driven by the US and China, according to the IMF.

While slowing inflation and falling interest rates offer governments a window to get their fiscal houses in order, the fund observed that there isn’t enough urgency to do so.

Also Read | G20 cohort takes second picture — this time with Biden, Trudeau and Meloni

‘Vulnerability for the World’

Rajan said debt must be reduced to give countries a buffer for times of need, and that such dangers should not be underestimated. He added that high debt levels also make it difficult for countries to aid one another, which is a further vulnerability for the world.

He spoke on the sidelines of the annual Bancor prize award in Rome, where he gave a speech on the need to protect the future against a fragmenting world. Among solutions Rajan proposes reforming multilateral institutions, opening new areas of trade like services trade and climate action among the willing.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyFormer RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan urges action on growing US public debt, warns world ‘more prone to pandemics’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.