Fossil fuel revenues for India can fall around 65% by 2050: Study

“To prevent devastating climate change, the world has to phase out the production and consumption of fossil fuels, which will inevitably erode related revenues. Emerging economies have an enormous opportunity to build more resilient and economically sustainable energy systems as they decarbonize—but they must plan ahead to avoid shortfalls in public revenues that could reverse progress on poverty eradication and economic development," says Tara Laan, Senior Associate at IISD and lead author of the report.