Four signs consumers are pessimistic about the economy

Gallup has been measuring the American public’s faith in the economy since 1992. Average confidence over the past 20 years has been close to zero, reflecting roughly equal periods of positive and negative scores over the three decades of measurement. As of November, confidence was at minus 39. “That is what I would call in profoundly negative territory," says Lydia Saad, Gallup’s director of U.S. social research. That number is in the bottom 10% of the firm’s monthly readings since 2001 and reflects the 55% of Americans who said they had experienced financial hardship because of rising prices as of December, Ms. Saad says. The index had been as low as minus 58 in June and Americans continue to be less confident about the economy now than they were in 2021 and early 2022.