Four signs consumers are pessimistic about the economy

Last year marked one of the worst to retire in recent memory, according to the Natixis Center for Investor Insight’s annual Global Retirement Index. Almost every developed country is finding the challenge of ensuring a secure retirement for their citizens greater than a year ago, executive director Dave Goodsell says. Global Retirement Index scores, shown here, are relative to how well a country performs compared to others in the index. Each country’s score is based on how well retirees can answer four questions: “Can I afford to live in retirement? Will I have access to the quality healthcare I need? Will the economy be supportive of my retirement? Will I live in a healthy environment?" Many country’s scores have declined, which Mr. Goodsell attributes to inflation forcing people to spend down their savings more quickly, and the rapidly aging population in the developed world.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}