Four things to watch out for from RBI policy today

The market is expecting Reserve Bank of India to provide a roadmap on unwinding excess liquidity of ₹12 trillion through long-term variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions. With RBI resuming 14-day VRRR auctions from August, and announcing several such auctions of 3-7 day tenor in recent weeks, a majority of economists expects an increase in VRRR auction size, and also longer tenor VRRRs of 28 days or 56 days. The recent cut-off at the latest seven-day VRRR auction at 3.99%, closer to the repo rate is also another reason why the bond market is interpreting it as a normalization signal. A longer term VRRR auction is conducted depending on RBI’s prognosis of the market and for how long it wants to keep the liquidity out of the system. With liquidity surplus touching ₹8 trillion, bond market expects RBI to taper the bond buying programme under its government securities acquisition programme (GSAP). Through this, the RBI has already purchased ₹2.2 trillion ( ₹1 trillion in Q1 and ₹1.2 trillion in Q2) worth of bonds from the secondary market, directly injecting liquidity into the system.

