RBI policy: Four things to watch out for today

The central bank has started reducing the liquidity excess in the system through instruments like the variable reverse repo rate or the VRRR. The average rates under recent VRRR auctions have risen to about 3.95%, which is close to the repo rate of 4%. Some economists expect RBI to explore new tools like standing deposit facility (SDF) based on which banks can park as much money as they want without getting collateral, and at a lower rate than the reverse repo.

