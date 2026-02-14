The week in charts: FPIs are back, net zero investment gap, rewiring crude purchases
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From foreign portfolio investments (FPI) making a come back to India in February after the trade deal framework with the US, to India already diversifying its crude oil import sources, Niti Aayog flagging the projected gap in investments to achieve the net-zero carbon emission target by 2070, and easing unemployment in India—here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.
Inflows return