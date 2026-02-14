Numbers Talk

358: Number of weighted items in the revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, up from 299. The statistics ministry on Thursday rolled out a revised CPI series with 2024 as the base year, formally incorporating online prices to capture a digital, service-led economy. 6.9%: The projected GDP growth rate for India in FY27 by Goldman Sachs Research. This is an upgrade from an earlier projection of 6.7%, buoyed by lower tariffs on exports under the framework of an interim trade agreement with the US. ₹9.13 trillion: The size of Uttar Pradesh’s Budget presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna for FY27 on Wednesday, marking a 12.2% increase from the previous year’s outlay. The budget gave an impetus to infrastructure, technology, employment, and farmers’ welfare.