FPIs from Mauritius under taxman’s lens

NEW DELHI : Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trading Indian derivatives are under heightened scrutiny by the Indian tax department, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Several FPIs have received queries from the tax department seeking additional details related to ‘commercial substance’ and control residing in Mauritius. A large number of Mauritius FPIs have also been subjected to ‘scrutiny assessment’, a detailed assessment by the tax department to ensure the taxpayer has not understated income or underpaid tax.

In some cases, the tax department has declined treaty benefits to some Mauritius funds that could not fulfil the substance requirements, the people cited above said. Derivative market gains made by FPIs from Mauritius and Singapore are exempt from taxes in India as per India’s double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAAs) with the two countries.

Hence, if any Mauritius fund dealing in Indian derivatives is declined treaty benefit, the fund would have to shell out tax at a rate of over 30% on derivative market gains.

“The India-Mauritius tax treaty, even post its amendment in 2017, provides for Indian capital gains tax exemption on income arising on the sale of derivatives," said Parul Jain, the head of international tax practice at Nishith Desai Associates.

Jain added that recent tax audit experience has shown tax authorities are inquiring into the level of substance and decision-making by the Mauritius FPI entity, including the involvement of beneficial owners in the decision-making by the Mauritius FPI entity.

Until 2017, it was an accepted rule that if a non-resident entity holds a tax residency certificate (TRC), it could claim treaty benefits under DTAA. TRC is a certificate issued by the income tax department to non-resident entities each year, making them eligible for DTAA benefits for that particular year.

However, in 2017, India introduced General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), which prohibit foreign funds from choosing a jurisdiction based solely on tax benefits. In the current scenario, an FPI wanting to trade in Indian derivatives cannot choose to come to India through Mauritius because of a tax exemption in the DTAA.

“There has been a notable increase in the frequency of FPIs being selected for scrutiny assessment, leading to the issuance of detailed questionnaires. In the case of Mauritius FPIs, tax authorities often conduct thorough investigations and issue comprehensive questionnaires to better understand their structures," said Suresh Swamy, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co. Llp.

Swamy added that in the past, various appeals authorities have clarified that TRC is the sole evidence required to qualify for treaty benefits. “However, the implementation of the GAAR provisions is yet to be extensively tested, leaving room for speculation on how courts will interpret the structures in light of GAAR," he added.

Mauritius is the fourth-largest source of FPI flows into India, with funds from the island nation owning securities worth ₹3.59 trillion. However, in the past few years, there has been a steady decline in the number of FPIs coming from Mauritius as scrutiny rose, both in India and globally. This prompted newer funds to choose jurisdictions like Singapore and Luxembourg instead of Mauritius.