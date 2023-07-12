Economy
FPIs from Mauritius under taxman’s lens
SummarySeveral FPIs have received queries from the tax department seeking additional details related to ‘commercial substance’ and control residing in Mauritius
NEW DELHI : Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trading Indian derivatives are under heightened scrutiny by the Indian tax department, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
