Frackers Are Now Drilling for Clean Power
Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Feb 2024, 03:56 PM IST
SummaryOil-and-gas companies are accelerating investments in geothermal energy, betting the technologies that fueled the shale revolution can turn the budding industry into a large producer of clean power.
