France relaxes quarantine rules as Europe adapts to Omicron’s spread

Covid-19 infections in France are spiking, up 131% over the last week to an average of more than 162,000 a day, according to figures published Sunday evening. In response, France is tightening some social-distancing rules. From Monday, those who can work remotely must work from home at least three or four days a week. Bars and restaurants can only serve drinks to people who are seated. And children over the age of six must now wear masks everywhere that teens and adults do, including on the streets of Paris.

