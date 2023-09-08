France’s Carrefour to Add ‘Shrinkflation’ Label to Products in Latest Food-Price Spat
Carrefour is set to attach labels to products sold in its stores warning shoppers of what it deems to be “shrinkflation", the latest volley against the major food producers accused of trying to profit from inflation.
