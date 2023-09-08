France’s Carrefour to Add ‘Shrinkflation’ Label to Products in Latest Food-Price Spat

None of the three companies responded immediately to a request for comment. Switzerland-based Nestle, Anglo-Dutch Unilever and U.S. giant PepsiCo are three of the world’s most important packaged-food giants, producing a vast range of the best-known consumer food and drink brands. All three have previously said this year they raised prices in many markets to offset slipping volumes. Higher prices have boosted their respective top lines and protected margins amid rising cost inflation.